Dave Strainer makes it 7 seeking appointment to fill Rachel Seeber’s term; town interviews this week

Now seven people are seeking the appointment to fill Rachel Seeber’s unexpired term — through the end of this year — as a Queensbury At-Large Warren County Supervisor. Ms. Seeber resigned.



David Strainer has joined the field. A Democrat, he is a Realtor who served as a Qby. At-Large Supervisor on the County Board for three terms, 2007 to 2013.

The other applicants are James Dobkowski, Robin Larkin, Mike Parwana, Donald Stack, Hilary Stec and Travis Whitehead.

The Town Board plans to interview all seven applicants, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 & 16, with the interviews viewable through the town website via Zoom.

The Board plans to make the appointment at its Feb. 27 meeting.

All four Queensbury At-Large seats are up for election in November.

Incumbent Republicans Mike Wild and Brad Magowan plan to run again.

Doug Beaty says he’ll run instead for the Ward 2 seat on the Queensbury Town Council.

Planning to run in November, whether or not they are appointed to the Seeber seat, are Republicans Hilary Stec, Donald Stack and also Brady Stark — who previously ran unsuccessfully for School Board; Democrats Mike Parwana and Dave Strainer; and independent Travis Whitehead.

