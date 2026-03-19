‘Dark Star’ will headline July 11 ‘Rock the Dock’

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Deadheads alert: Dark Star Orchestra — among the premiere Grateful Dead tribute bands — will headline this year’s Rock the Dock Music Festival, presented by the Lake George Steamboat Company on Saturday, July 11.

Tix: $40 presale until March 20, $65 after March 20.

See rockthedocklg.com.

The seven-piece Dark Star Orchesta, founded in 1997 in Chicago, performs full shows based on actual Grateful Dead set lists as well as sets pulled from the Dead’s extensive catalog.

Also playing: Spafford, from Arizona; Strange Machines, Boston-based jam-funk band; regional Americana-indie rock group Annie in the Water; “soulful, bluesy roots-jam band Creamery Station; and Grateful Dead tribute Neon Avenue — plus food and drink vendors, crafts and merch. Families welcome.

The festival stage is set up on the Steamboat Company’s steel pier, with viewing there or from LG Steamboat cruise vessels docked around it all night.

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