Crandall Park tennis & pickleball courts open; event on Oct. 1

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: A Grand Opening for the new tennis, pickleball and basketball courts in Crandall Park, Glens Falls, is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m.



The pickleball and tennis courts are already open and being used.

Hours are daily until the lights go off at 10 p.m., Crandall Park Beautification Committee president Elizabeth Little Hogan told The Chronicle.

Basketball waits for Covid easing

Mayor Dan Hall is waiting to put the basketball hoops up “until Covid restrictions are eased,” Mrs. Hogan said.

Still to be added: Benches and a bike rack that are currently on back order, Mrs. Hogan said.

The two sets of row bleachers planned near the basketball courts, along Fire Road, are expected to be shipped to Glens Falls this week, she said.

On Monday, the committee planted several new trees in the picnic area west of the courts. On Saturday, the seeding was done around the courts.

“We are hoping to get some picnic tables and benches up there,” Mrs. Hogan said in an e-mail conversation. “It’s such a nice area of the park.”

“O’Connor Construction was great to work with on this project,” she added.

The improvements were funded through a state Dormitory Authority Grant of $500,000, with additional fund-raising by the committee, Mrs. Hogan said.

Plans also include a Splash Pad water feature for children, next to the existing playground equipment, and a Disc Golf course through the wooded areas off Fire Road. Those will likely be completed next spring, Mrs. Hogan said.

