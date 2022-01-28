Crandall Park & Moreau Skating Open

Skating opens at GF Crandall Park pond; lights to 10 p.m.

The Crandall Park pond is open for public skating, said a press release from Lawrrence Dudley, new Communications Director for the City of Glens Falls.

The pond is open all hours that the park is open. it will be lighted every day from 4 until 10 p.m.

The City asks that small children be accompanied by adults, and “all skaters and spectators practice reasonable COVID-19 social distancing precautions and wear a mask.”

It’s free to use. Info: 761-3811.

“With the recent onset of freezing temperatures Department of Public Works crews were able to check the pond for safety and clear and groom it.

Harry Betar Park/Moreau Rec Ice Rink

Harry Betar Park, located at the Moreau Recreation Center, has ice skating seven days a week, weather permitting. This is a walk-up, free of charge rink. No skate rentals available. Hours: Monday to Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Moreau State Park’s new on-lake ice rink

Moreau Lake State Park’s new beachfront ice skating rink is now open to the public. Hours are daily, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

New park manager Al LaFontain created the skating rink by the Park’s swimming beach, said info on Facebook.

Access: Monday through Friday guests need to walk to the beach. Saturdays, Sundays and during school vacations guests may drive there. It’s a question of staffing, the Park said on Facebook.

Skates are available to borrow, free of charge, sizes for small children to adults. The park received “dozens” of used skates from sister park, Schodack Island State Park, they said in a Facebook post.

Trainer crates are also available for children.v

Visit the park’s lively Facebook page to for details, and to see video of the hand-made “Zamboni” machines, made for a skater to pull behind him- or herself.

“Shout out,” also, they said, “to Aaron Aiken who made the two mini Zambonis, Jay Hauser, Tom Madison and Christine Mascord for resurfacing the rink for days to get it as smooth as we can. Smiles on faces is our mission!”

