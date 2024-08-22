Council balks at Patten project

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Members of the Glens Falls Common Council have reservations and there is some outright opposition to Chris Patten’s 60-unit “Washington Square” apartment project he is proposing at the Glen-Washington-Harlem Street block.

We reached out to all six Council members and four spoke to The Chronicle.



•

“Our attraction is the charm of downtown, of this community,” said Ward Two Councilman Bob Landry. “And I want stuff designed and built that blends in with what’s here already.”

Mr. Landry said of developer Chris Patten, “I think any developer needs to feel what the community needs and what their desires are, and then provide that finished product to it. And he hasn’t done that. So it makes me very concerned about his future.

“Mr. Patten may not be the developer we need right now who can feel what this community needs.”

Mr. Landry says Mr. Patten “missed the mark” in the 28-unit project he is building atHarlem and Washington Streets and in the apartments he recently built behind the District 425 apartments, the former Glens Falls Junior High School.

“I just think he needs to build projects that not only fit the need of the people who are going to rent, but that the people in the community say, ‘That looks like Hometown USA.’

“People in this community are proud about who we are. And they have a standard for what they want the community to look like — that Hometown USA look.”

Mr. Landry said, “I think it’s necessary at the Planning Board level to have a very good discussion about architectural review. What we have is obviously weak, and it isn’t applied.”



•

Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham told The Chronicle he’d like to see the Washington Square apartment project put on the back burner until the city completes a comprehensive plan.

“It’s good to add housing to the market, but I don’t necessarily think that it’s good to develop without a plan,” he said.

“My concern right now is that the city is engaging in a comprehensive plan update, but we keep repeatedly going over and approving zoning variances. I don’t think that’s appropriate when we’re looking at the city overall.”

He cited the Hoffman Car Wash that is replacing the former Steve’s Place on Broad Street, for example.

He argued that by approving zoning variances without a comprehensive plan in place, “We might end up encouraging development in places that the community doesn’t want.”

“We’re kind of operating blind, at least at the council level, because we haven’t really gotten feedback from our citizens. That’s the type of thing that the comprehensive plan will give us some clarity on.”

Mr. Lapham emphasized that there’s opportunities to preserve existing buildings even when certain people “just want to bulldoze away.”

“A few years ago there was this building on Culvert Street that the city was looking to demolish, but somebody stepped up to say they would like a chance to preserve the building, and the building’s still around,” Mr. Lapman said.



•

“I’ve heard from many constituents who are worried about losing a building with character and historical value,” Ward Three Councilwoman Diana Palmer told The Chronicle.

“And I agree that we need to carefully weigh the benefits of increasing our housing stock against what we’d be giving up. Once something with historical value is gone, we can’t get it back, so I believe there’s less harm in pausing to think this through than in rushing a decision we can’t undo.”

She has led the way in advocating for the city to adopt a comprehensive plan.



•

Councilman-At-Large Jim Clark Jr. urged the Planning Board to “ask the tough questions” and look at Mr. Patten’s past work to see if what was delivered matched up with what was promised.

He wants the Planning Board to strongly consider “the character and design of the new structures being proposed and how they will fit into the existing aesthetics of the surrounding neighborhoods and community.”

“A brick townhome-looking facade could enhance the curb and neighborhood appeal of the property if done correctly,” Mr. Clark said.

He advocated for enhancing existing buildings. “Over the years we have been fortunate to have had developers like Mike Kaidas, Peter Hoffman and now Sonny Bonacio who see the benefit and potential of taking existing buildings and making a commitment to take the time and resources needed to renovate those properties,” he said. “Mr. Patten now has a real opportunity to do the same thing.”



•

Lapham & Landry: Possible Ethan Hall conflict of interest

Council members Ed Donahue and Mary Gooden, from Wards One and Five respectively, had not responded to the Chronicle’s inquiry.

Ward Four Councilman Ben Lapham said there’s “the appearance of a potential conflict of interest” in Ethan Hall being the architect for Chris Pattene’s proposed Washington Square project and also the chair of the Glens Falls Planning Board.

“I’m concerned that the planning board is operating under whatever pressure there is from developers because the chair of the planning board is an architect who works for them,” he said.

Mr. Hall and Mayor Bill Collins told The Chronicle last week that they see no conflict of interest, with Mr. Hall recusing himself when his projects come before the planning board.

That does not satisfy Ward Two Councilman Bob Landry.

Mr. Landry told The Chronicle, “What I don’t agree with is recusing yourself as the chairman of the board to make a presentation to the board for a project that you are involved in.

“I think there’s some gray area there that needs to be ironed out. And if it means he’s got to leave the room totally when he recuses himself, I’m not sure, but that needs to be looked at.”

Ethan Hall & Mayor: No conflict

Mr. Hall told The Chronicle last week there’s “no conflict if I recuse myself from voting. I made sure of that before taking the position over 20 years ago, but people still seem to want to say that.”

Mayor Bill Collins agreed. “I think there will be people that will claim this is bad. But I don’t,” he said.

The mayor said, “It’s hard to find volunteers that live in the City of Glens Falls that are willing to take the heat and make these decisions” who also wouldn’t have any conflicts of interest.

He stressed the independence of the other planning board members to make an unbiased decision even when the chair is involved in a project.

“They can all disagree with him whether he’s chair or not,” the mayor said.

Mr. Patten said of the situation, “That happens all the time. It happens in a bunch of different municipalities. He’s a respected local architect who owns his own business, and he should have the right to do business in his own city. He recuses himself. I don’t think it’s an issue at all.”

Councilman Lapham raised a general ethics concern as well.

“Glens Falls has an ethics policy, and last council meeting I asked the mayor to look into that. I don’t know of anybody on an ethics board, I don’t know of anybody who’s been signing a year-to-year ethics acknowledgment that they need to be signing. So I think there’s a compliance issue.” — Ben Westcott

Mayor: Patten plans ‘look good to me’; Patten says he’s building ‘new, nice’

Contacted by The Chronicle last week, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said of Chris Patten’s Washington Square development plans, “They looked good to me,” though he emphasized he’s “not an architect.” The mayor said “the front that was facing Glen Street seemed to be very nice.”

But Mayor Collins said he defers to the Planning Board rather than throw his political weight for or against the project.

He described Mr Patten as “passionate about what he’s doing and his investments he’s making in the city.”

Mr. Patten told The Chronicle last week, “If I see an old rundown building and I think we can make it something beautiful and new and nice and more people can benefit from it than currently do, then of course I’m going to try to do something like that.” — Ben Westcott

Architectural historian: I want to help GF preserve historic buildings

Hi Mark,

I was heartened to read your call for an architectural review process in Glens Falls. It was with dismay that I read about the plans to demolish 391 Glen Street, which I’ve long admired.



I am a professional architectural historian and have worked with and for architectural review commissions in New York City, Boston, and Washington DC.

When I read last week’s Chronicle, I immediately wrote to the Glens Falls Planning Board and offered to write and submit a National Register application for 391 Glen, pro bono. I have not received a response.

Glens Falls has a wealth of beautiful, unique architecture both residential and commercial. It would be a true shame to lose some of the — very preservable — gems that abound in this little city in the name of ‘progress.’

True, we need more housing. But much of it already exists. Certainly there is a way to adapt Mr. Patten’s plans to incorporate the existing historic properties. I’m sure the residents of 391 Glen would agree!­— Katherine Luaces, Glens Falls

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved