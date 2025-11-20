Constantino, Smullen expected to announce bids for Congress GOP nomination

By Maury Thompson , Special to The Chronicle

It’s down to just two candidates actively seeking the Republican nomination in the 21st Congressional District: Amsterdam’s Anthony Constantino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R, Johnstown.

Mr. Constantino announced “a public event on Monday, November 24th at 6PM in front of the Vote for Trump sign at 26th Elk Street” in Amsterdam.

The press release quoted him, “I don’t think anyone will be able to predict what I’ll share at this upcoming event, which is a good thing, people like surprises.”

It added, “With Thanksgiving upon us, Constantino purchased 1,000 turkeys that he will be giving away at the event along with free hamburgers and neapolitan pizza. Heat lamps and tents will keep everyone warm during the November weather. Free parking is available too.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Smullen issued a media advisory for “a major announcement on Thursday, November 20 at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Johnstown–Gloversville.”

Assemblyman Smullen is a retired U. S. Marine Corps colonel whose 24-year military career included working as a military strategist at the Pentagon.

He is in his fourth, two-year term representing the 118th Assembly district, which includes all of Hamilton and portions of Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Oneida and Otsego counties.

Mr. Constantino owns Sticker Mule, a printing and packaging company, and he is a boxing and mixed martial arts fighting promoter.

His construction of a large “Vote Trump” sign outside the factory during the 2024 presidential election was controversial.

After the election, Mr. Constantino commissioned a statue of President Trump for placement at the President’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort.

The 21st District Congressional seat will be open in the 2026 election because current U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is running for governor.

On the Democratic side, Blake Gendebien, a farmer from Lisbon, in St. Lawrence County, and Dylan Hewitt of Glens Falls, a former White House trade adviser, are seeking the Democratic nomination.

4 expected Republican candidates opt not to run

“We’re losing people faster than we’re gaining them,” Warren County Republican Chairman Tim McNulty said of contestants for the GOP Congress nomination. But he added, “I don’t think we’ve seen a full list of candidates yet.”

At least four potential candidates have now ruled out the race.

Canton businessman Joshua Parker had been planning to run, but campaign adviser David Catalfamo said in a Nov. 14 statement, “After many thoughtful conversations, Josh has decided not to enter the race. He is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement he has received across the district and is committed to keeping the seat in Republican hands.”

Mr. McNulty said Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, has informed county Republican chairmen he will run for a different office.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced on Facebook Nov. 7 that he will run for reelection to his Senate seat.

Liz Joy said in September she won’t run because she recently was elected Schenectady County Republican chair.

Mr. McNulty said finances are a big factor. “I think it’s clear to everyone that there’s going to be a primary and that it’s going to be expensive,” he said.

Mr. Constantino has said he will continue to self-fund his campaign. He loaned it $2.5 million in November 2024, and has not received any contributions.

He had $429,769 in his campaign fund, as of Sept. 30, the most recent quarterly Federal Election Commission report.

Mr. Constantino already spent more than $2 million, largely on polling, consulting and social media advertising, as of Sept. 30.

What will Conservatives do?

Bill O’Reilly, spokesman for the Conservative Party said Tuesday that Constantino is not being considered for the Conservative nomination for the Congress seat.

Mr. Constantino has thorny relations with the state Conservative party, at one point releasing an audio recording of a telephone conversation in which state Conservative Chairman Gerald Kassar told him, “We intend to kill you.”

Mr. Kassar said it was not literal, but as a metaphor for the political process.

Mr. Constantino also has alleged, without evidence, that Mr. Kassar was connected with cutting the brake lines of Constantino aide Paul Antonelli.

Mr. Kassar filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Mr. Constantino.

A candidate not enrolled in the Conservative party would need permission from the party to run on its line.

