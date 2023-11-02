Thursday, November 2, 2023

College hoops in GF 11/21; D-1 UAlbany with Jonathan Beagle from Hudson Falls

Jonathan Beagle to play in GF — Promo for the November 21 UAlbany basketball game at Cool Insuring Arena features sophomore forward Jonathan Beagle, of Hudson Falls. They face Army West Point as part of a three-team, three-game contest also including Quinnipiac University.
The University at Albany D-1 men’s basketball team will play Army West Point on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls in the inaugural Multi-Team Doc Sauers Invitational.

Local fans will likely get to see Great Danes forward Jonathan Beagle of Hudson Falls in action. Beagle was named America East Rookie of the Year as a freshman last year, among other honors.

“The matchup will mark the first ever game the Great Danes host in the upstate venue,” said UAlbany. The official presenting sponsor of the game is the Albany Med Health System.

Tickets are on sale now, online at coolinsuringarena.com or in person at the Box Office.

Also in the three-team lineup is Quinnipiac Univerity.

Army and Quinnipiac square off on Friday, Nov. 17, in West Point, New York, and UAlbany hosts Quinnipiac Sunday, Nov. 19. The team with the best overall record following the three games will be crowned champion of the Doc Sauers Invitational.

