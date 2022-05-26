Civil War Monument in Glens Falls marks 150 years: Some history & facts

By James White, Special to The Chronicle



Editor’s note: : Glens Falls native James White lives in Westport, Connecticut. In 2020 he wrote a series of articles for The Chronicle about the Civil War Battle of Drewry’s Bluff and other fighting that involved local soldiers memorialized on the Glens Falls monument.

Happy Anniversary, Civil War Monument!

As Memorial Day approaches it is an appropriate time to recognize the 150th anniversary of the dedication of the Queensbury Civil War Monument.

This beautifully designed memorial to those fallen in battle has graced and defined the landscape of Glens Falls for a century and a half.

Here are some facts about the Monument.

The Monument was formally dedicated in 1872.

It was erected by the Town of Queensbury. Glens Falls had not yet been incorporated.

It is an obelisk, a form used by the ancient Egyptians. Other notable examples in the U.S. are the Washington Monument and the Bennington Battle Monument.

An eagle sits atop a draped flag at the peak of the 42-foot-high column.

This is a very distinguishing feature.

But, the eagle is a replica.

It was installed when the Monument was restored in the late 1990s.

The original eagle is proudly on display in the Town of Queensbury Town Hall.

Twelve Civil War battles are engraved on the Monument.

There are four bronze plaques honoring those that died in battle or of disease. The plaques were also added as part of a restoration. Originally, the names were carved in the stone.

Stone sculptures of two soldiers, eight cannons and two stone medallions complete the features of the Monument.

Take a moment as you pass by this iconic landmark of Glens Falls to see for yourself.

You may ask, “How did I miss these things for so long?” I know that I did!

