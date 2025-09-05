City opens Pruyn’s Path along Hudson; links Murray Street Park, Havilands Cove

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: The City of Glens Falls has opened a new 0.9-mile long trail — Pruyn’s Path — along the north bank of the Hudson River. It connects with the Feeder Canal Path to form a 1.25-mile route between Murray Street Park and Haviland’s Cove Park, and it includes benches, signs with historical facts and views of the river.

“I am so happy we have been able to complete this important project that has been on-hold for so long,” Mayor Bill Collins was quoted in a city press release.

“It joins a growing list of projects that show how truly effective the sort of collaboration and partnership that we have pursued these last three years can be.”



The City said the project cost $673,714; $363,750 came from a NYS Department of State Waterfront Rehabilitation Grant.

New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley was quoted: “The city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Strategic Plan identified this project as a critical catalyst for tourism and economic development by enhancing connectivity, walkability and accessibility among the city’s many destinations.

“This project is the perfect complement to our $10 million DRI investment and demonstrates the important synergies between the many community planning and development programs at DOS (Department of State).”

Councilman-at-Large Jim Clark was quoted: “This path is one piece of a bigger picture. It connects our rejuvenated Murray St. Park with the jewel that is Haviland’s Cove Park,” and it “isn’t just for exercise; it also teaches local history, helps with water drainage,and prevents erosion.”

Ward 5 Councilwoman Mary Gooden said, “This project was planned years ago and now it’s finally done. It looks great and will be something we can use and be proud of for years to come.”

