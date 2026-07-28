City eyes vote tonight to eliminate free parking, go permit-only in Warren, Ridge, Exchange St. lots, Clinton Ave. garage

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Common Council could vote at its meeting tonight, Tuesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m., on a resolution imposing permit-only paid parking in the Warren Street, Ridge Street and Exchange Street lots, and on the first floor of the Clinton Avenue parking garage that faces Elm Street.

Most of the available permits will be for weekly or monthly users, with limited single day permits available in the Warren Street lot and Clinton Ave. Garage, and no obvious single evening/event parking plan for any of the four lots.

The details of the proposal include:

Warren, Exchange, Ridge

For the Warren Street lot (by the fountain), Exchange Street (behind Davidson’s Restaurant) and Ridge Street (next to City Hall).

• $40 monthly or $20 weekly for a Workday permit, good for Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• $5 daily permit for the Warren Street lot only. No single day permits for Exhange or Ridge Street lots.

• $40 monthly or $20 weekly for Nights and Weekends permit, Monday to Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and on the weekend from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.

• $70 monthly or $35 weekly for all day and night, 24/7 parking access.

• Note: Each permit is good for one specified lot only.

Clinton Ave. garage

First floor, Clinton Avenue garage.

• $80 monthly, or $30 weekly for Workday permit, Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• $10 single day Workday permit (only four available).

• $80 monthly or $30 weekly for Night and Weekend permit.

• $140 monthly or $50 weekly for all day and night, 24/7 parking permit.

Other specs

Note: In all cases, each permit may be shared by two vehicles — but only one of the two may use it at a time.

Effective date is October 1, 2026.

No plan mentioned here for the Elm Street parking lot behind Glen Street businesses. It is currently open, free, for three-hour parking.