Chronicle Exclusive: Hemlock Woolly Adelgid found on Dome Island



Hemlock trees on the south end of Dome Island on Lake George were found today to be seriously infested with the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA).

Cornell forest entomologist Mark Whitmore led a research team on to the island this morning. A team member soon found evidence of the infestation. The extent of the HWA suggests the infestation may have begun five or more years ago.

The Chronicle’s Mark Frost accompanied today’s Dome Island research team, which also included Lake George Land Conservancy personnel.

Mr. Whitmore urges immediate and urgent treatment of the trees with approved pesticides to save the affected trees and prevent the insect from spreading further.

Iconic Dome Island, just south of the Sagamore Resort, is a nature preserve owned by the Nature Conservancy, which received it as a donation from environmentalist John Apperson in 1956.

This summer a major infestation of HWA was found across 250 acres on Lake George’s east shore between Paradise Bay and Black Mountain. The state targeted it for immediate treatment.

More about the Dome Island discovery in next week’s Chronicle.

