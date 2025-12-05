Christmas all around!

Community Christmas festivities peak this weekend near and far. From tree lightings and block parties, to wagon rides, reindeer and Santa, holiday activity is everywhere.

Downtown Glens Falls

Three days of events!

Friday: Mayor Bill Collins, the “First Lady,” Santa Claus, Elves, Clarice and other characters arrive by firetruck for the tree lighting in City Park at 6 p.m. Also on Glen Street: Photos with Santa, live music, Bolton Dance Academy and horse drawn wagon rides. Downtown businesses stay open late offering “holiday specials and festive treats.”

Saturday: Block party at The Ed on South Street starts at 1 p.m. Vendors from the Glens Falls Farmers Market, Pete and Dan broadcasting for Regional Radio Group, Bolton Dance Academy, music by Reggie’s Red Hot Feetwarmers as “The Dixie Santas.” Hot chocolate, cookies, food trucks, kids’ games and crafts, letters to Santa, face painting and photo booth.

Saturday, The Hyde hosts free family-friendly craft sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., screening of The Grinch at 11 and visits with Santa, 1-3 p.m. Registration required at glensfallscollaborative.com.

Sunday: LARAC’s Winter Arts Festival at the Queensbury Hotel, 10 to 4. 50+ artisans showcase “jewelry, artwork and everything in between.

The Town of Queensbury’s annual “Candy Cane Lane” drive-thru holiday festival is Friday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack. Enter via Haviland Road. Toys, food, drinks and treats offered at booths sponsored by local businesses, groups and clubs. Limit 500 children. Visitors must remain in their cars and follow traffic signs and cones.

Hudson Falls Fire Co. rescues Santa, Fri., for fest

The Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration is Friday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. in Juckett Park. It begins in dramatic fashion with the Hudson Falls Fire Department “rescuing” Santa from a rooftop overlooking the park.

Back on the ground, Santa will visit with kids for Christmas carols and complimentary cocoa and cookies.

In case of inclement weather, the celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 6.



Kiwanis Spirits in Trees opens Dec. 6

The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s fourth annual Spirits in the Trees opening and tree lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. in Crandall Park.

On display: 170 trees decorated by individuals, families, businesses and non-profits, in memory or in honor of their loved ones. The display will be open through Dec. 31, with trees are lit nightly, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Saturday’s opening includes “a few comments, a short ceremony, and a short version of The Reading of the Trees,” naming tree donors and honorees — followed by the simultaneous tree lighting. Hot cocoa available. Christmas carols by Adirondack Voices select A Capella singers.

South Glens Falls tree lighting, Sun.

South Glens Falls’ second Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration is Sunday, Dec. 7, 2 to 5 p.m. in the Historical Park Gazebo. The free event features horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling by SGF Vocal Point, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and tree lighting around 4 p.m., near sunset. Also: Craft vendors, free cookies from SGF Helping Hands, hot chocolate from Stewart’s Shops, and fresh popcorn by the SGF Fire Department Auxiliary. See SGFChamber.com.

37th ‘Christmas in Warrensburgh’

The 37th Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration is Saturday and Sunday Dec. 6-7, in downtown Warrensburg.

This year’s theme is “Holly, Jolly Christmas.” Details on Warrensburgh Beautification’s Facebook page.

Saturday only

Pet photos with Santa, 9-10 a.m.

Toyland with Santa, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and more in Emerson Town Hall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Church and Countryside Adult Home Bazaar, food sale, cookies walk, and quiche/soup luncheon, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Decorate gingerbread houses and children’s holiday crafts.

Serendipity Spinners at Riverside Gallery, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Indoor Holiday Market & Artisan Fair at River Street Plaza, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Heavenly Metal handbell choir at Saint Cecelia’s Church, 5 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lighting with the Elementary School Band and Chorus, Floyd Bennet bandstand, 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Open houses at local businesses, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Book signings by local authors, holiday mini shoots, seasonal exhibits and more at Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.

Sunday only