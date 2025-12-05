Christmas all around!

Community Christmas festivities peak this weekend near and far. From tree lightings and block parties, to wagon rides, reindeer and Santa, holiday activity is everywhere.
Downtown Glens Falls
Three days of events!
Friday: Mayor Bill Collins, the “First Lady,” Santa Claus, Elves, Clarice and other characters arrive by firetruck for the tree lighting in City Park at 6 p.m. Also on Glen Street: Photos with Santa, live music, Bolton Dance Academy and horse drawn wagon rides. Downtown businesses stay open late offering “holiday specials and festive treats.”
Saturday: Block party at The Ed on South Street starts at 1 p.m. Vendors from the Glens Falls Farmers Market, Pete and Dan broadcasting for Regional Radio Group, Bolton Dance Academy, music by Reggie’s Red Hot Feetwarmers as “The Dixie Santas.” Hot chocolate, cookies, food trucks, kids’ games and crafts, letters to Santa, face painting and photo booth.
Saturday, The Hyde hosts free family-friendly craft sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., screening of The Grinch at 11 and visits with Santa, 1-3 p.m. Registration required at glensfallscollaborative.com.
Sunday: LARAC’s Winter Arts Festival at the Queensbury Hotel, 10 to 4. 50+ artisans showcase “jewelry, artwork and everything in between.Queensbury: ‘Candy Cane Lane’
The Town of Queensbury’s annual “Candy Cane Lane” drive-thru holiday festival is Friday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack. Enter via Haviland Road. Toys, food, drinks and treats offered at booths sponsored by local businesses, groups and clubs. Limit 500 children. Visitors must remain in their cars and follow traffic signs and cones.
Hudson Falls Fire Co. rescues Santa, Fri., for fest
The Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration is Friday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. in Juckett Park. It begins in dramatic fashion with the Hudson Falls Fire Department “rescuing” Santa from a rooftop overlooking the park.
Back on the ground, Santa will visit with kids for Christmas carols and complimentary cocoa and cookies.
In case of inclement weather, the celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 6.
Kiwanis Spirits in Trees opens Dec. 6
The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s fourth annual Spirits in the Trees opening and tree lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. in Crandall Park.
On display: 170 trees decorated by individuals, families, businesses and non-profits, in memory or in honor of their loved ones. The display will be open through Dec. 31, with trees are lit nightly, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
Saturday’s opening includes “a few comments, a short ceremony, and a short version of The Reading of the Trees,” naming tree donors and honorees — followed by the simultaneous tree lighting. Hot cocoa available. Christmas carols by Adirondack Voices select A Capella singers.
South Glens Falls tree lighting, Sun.
South Glens Falls’ second Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration is Sunday, Dec. 7, 2 to 5 p.m. in the Historical Park Gazebo. The free event features horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling by SGF Vocal Point, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and tree lighting around 4 p.m., near sunset. Also: Craft vendors, free cookies from SGF Helping Hands, hot chocolate from Stewart’s Shops, and fresh popcorn by the SGF Fire Department Auxiliary. See SGFChamber.com.
37th ‘Christmas in Warrensburgh’
The 37th Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration is Saturday and Sunday Dec. 6-7, in downtown Warrensburg.
This year’s theme is “Holly, Jolly Christmas.” Details on Warrensburgh Beautification’s Facebook page.
Saturday only
- Pet photos with Santa, 9-10 a.m.
- Toyland with Santa, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and more in Emerson Town Hall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Church and Countryside Adult Home Bazaar, food sale, cookies walk, and quiche/soup luncheon, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Decorate gingerbread houses and children’s holiday crafts.
- Serendipity Spinners at Riverside Gallery, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Indoor Holiday Market & Artisan Fair at River Street Plaza, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Horse-drawn carriage rides, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Heavenly Metal handbell choir at Saint Cecelia’s Church, 5 p.m.
- Christmas Tree Lighting with the Elementary School Band and Chorus, Floyd Bennet bandstand, 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
- Open houses at local businesses, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Book signings by local authors, holiday mini shoots, seasonal exhibits and more at Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
Sunday only
- Breakfast with Santa at Bandstand Brew Works, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Lunch with Santa and the Grinch at Tommy Guns Pizzeria, Noon-3 p.m.
Corinth Hometown Christmas is Dec. 6
Corinth’s Hometown Christmas celebration is Saturday, Dec. 6.
It begins at 9 a.m. with a toy drive at The Grange, hosted by Bobby Lucia memorial and Boy Scouts Troop #402. That’s followed by crafts from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Emergency Squad Building.
Holiday Parade at 2, on Main Street and onto Sherman Ave.
Visits with Santa at 3:30 p.m. at the Squad Building, followed by Tree Lighting at the Beach at 5 p.m.
The celebration concludes with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. launched from the bridge.
Also, Adirondack Center Stage theater company presents Coney Island Christmas, Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at Corinth High School. Admission is by donation.
‘Christmas Carol’ at Crandall, Tues.
Jonathan Kruk performs Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol “like never before,” says his promo The Master Storyteller featured on CBS Sunday Morning, notes info comes to Crandall Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 9, for a 7 p.m. performance “with his myriad of voices, dramatically carrying audiences from humbug to hope.” It’s free.
Mark209 in GF: ‘Christmas Concert via Nashville’
Nashville Christian country-gospel music group Mark209 brings their family friendly Christmas tour to the First Baptist Church in Glens Falls for two shows, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 8-9, 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. Tix: $10 online at EventBrite or at the door.
“Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” features their original single “Christmas All Over The World,” more holiday music, an ugly sweater contest and gift basket giveaways.
“We normally have between 200 and 300 or more people come each night,” organizer Christine Mahoney said in an email to The Chronicle. “They really are a great group of Christian guys.”
Bluebillies ‘Revue’
Country-bluegrass band The Bluebillies bring their 13th annual Old-Time Christmas Revue to The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls, Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. Tix: $15, at brownpapertickets.com. Info at MyStrandTheatre.org.
The Bluebillies bring special guests Off The Record Trio, folk singer Marc Delgado, Elvis tribute artist Kevin Harder and rising country artist Zachary Slavers. Emcee is Mark Munzert, 2024 International Western Music Association Poet of the Year.
West Mtn: ‘Merry on the Mountain’
West Mountain’s “Merry on the Mountain,” holiday festival is Friday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Main Lodge, at the Queensbury Ski Area.
The evening includes a soup and sandwich bites bar, cookie decorating, ornament making, selfies with Santa, s’mores kits and bonfire, a build-your-own bundle of greens station, cash bar and holiday music.
The tree lighting ceremony begins at 8:15 p.m.
Admission is $25, ages 6 & under free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at shop.westmountain.com.
West Mountain notes: Pets should be left at home; outside alcohol and coolers are not permitted.
Johnsburg Tree, more
Johnsburg’s “Lights On” Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Tannery Pond Community Center. On tap: Carols led by Johnsburg students, words from local pastors, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Gem Radio’s Dancing Rein-“Dears,” refreshments and hay rides to view the town decorations.
Tree lightings at Tannery Pond and at the overlook at Riverfront Park.
The annual Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 6, at noon, departing from the North Creek Firewhouse and Johnsburg Central School on Main Street to the North Creek Depot Museum and “Santas Christmas Caboose.”
Also Saturday, Kids’ art at Tannery Pond Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The North Country Singers present their annual free Holiday Celebration at Tannery Pond, Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Special guests are the Johnsburg Central School Stage Band on Saturday and Schroon Lake Community Band on Sunday.
Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved