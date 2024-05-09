Cedar waxwings dead in City Park

Alerted by a trusted Chronicle source, we asked the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation about a die-off of birds last weekend in City Park.

It confirmed, “DEC’s Division of Wildlife received a report on May 4, regarding approximately 20 to 30 cedar waxwing birds found deceased in front of Crandall Library in the city of Glens Falls,” a spokesperson said.

“A DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer collected samples for examination. The birds are expected to arrive at DEC’s Wildlife Health Lab in Delmar for testing this week. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

