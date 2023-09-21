Cathy’s handy tips to enjoy the Balloon Festival

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe advises:

My Number One suggestion: Get to the airport for a morning launch. Yes, it’s painfully early, and the cars are lined up by 4:30 a.m., well before the gates open, but there’s nothing like the excitement of 100 hot air balloons rising with the sun while bleary-eyed thousands cheer them on.



t Sunday morning is “Walter’s Mass Ascension,” when all the balloons go up at the same time, in memory of event founder, the late Walter Griskhot.

Please be patient. Hot air balloons fly weather-permitting only. Safety is key.

Wear waterproof shoes, winter boots or rain boots, especially for morning launches, when the ground is often cold and wet. Dress warmly, in layers. Hats and gloves are a help. Not kidding.

No dogs. No drones. Both are extremely dangerous to balloons — dogs on the ground, drones in the air. Organizer Mark Donahue tells his own harrowing story of a drone encounter at a balloon fest in Stowe, Vt., that could have ended tragically.

Hang around outside the pilots’ tent before launches to catch the balloonmeister’s announcements and the weather report. Don’t interfere with the pilots; they need the info most.

You may see a regular black helium balloon fly up and out in the early morning — that’s a tester to check the wind direction. Keep an eye on the orange wind sock at the airport. It, too, indicates wind speed and direction. Over 10 knots and balloons can’t fly.

Early on Saturday: Dawn Patrol. A small handful of balloons aim to launch Saturday before sunrise, as a special event for the 50th anniversary. That’s a new one for the festival.

No Big Balloon Breakfast this year. Open Door won’t be serving breakfast in the hangar. Bring your own coffee or even a picnic or plan to purchase your meal from the many vendors and food trucks. Hopefully they’ve worked it out after last year but be aware: Food lines can go long.

Parking! Two entry points: Enter Warren County Airport from Ridge Road, Route 9L, via the Airport’s added access road — or via the airport gate on Hicks Road. Gates open at 4:30 a.m. Note: VIP parking is sold out.

Handicapped parking with permits: All vehicles with handicapped person tags should enter via Hicks Road, where they will be directed to special parking areas that are more accessible to balloon launches.

Traffic patterns: Be aware: Several roads around the airport go one-way, in and out, before and after flights. Find maps on the website, adirondackballoonfest.org.

No, Greater Glens Falls Transit will NOT have shuttles to the airport. That’s an old amenity that they said last year, people just weren’t using.

Admission is free, and there’s plentiful free parking — but you can spend money and help the cause, too. Purchases — from official Balloon Fest souvenirs to coffee and hot chocolate, the Zonta craft fair and children’s activities like a climbing wall and bounce houses — help fund the event, and local non-profits.

Donations at the gate go directly to Warren County to help pay overtime costs of the County DPW.

Avoid traffic jams: Get there super early for the morning flights; arrive in afternoon for early evening launches. Linger at the airport after the morning launch.

Enjoy the activities. Zonta’s craft show boasts 45 vendors, many balloon-themed. There are more food vendors, kids’ activities, a balloon art show, kites and other activities to keep busy before or after the balloons launch. This year they’ve added a mini history museum tent for the anniversary.

Bring flashlights for navigating back to the car after the Moonglow on Saturday night at the airport.

You can get up close to the balloons before they lift off, but don’t touch, and keep your feet off the balloons when they’re laid out. Only help if you’re asked. (You can offer.)

Help a balloon fly! See the Website to volunteer on a balloon crew, especially for the 14 special shaped balloons expected this year.

Your help, especially if you’re there when a balloon lands, is usually welcome. The goal is to keep the balloon “envelope” off the damp ground and get it packed up as quickly as possible.

Plan ahead to chase a balloon after the launch. Park outside the airport to avoid traffic. Have along a balloon spotter, a navigator with a map, and be sure you’ve got enough gas. Tip: The balloons often drift east into Washington County when they’re leaving the airport.

Starting Wednesday, look up! With so many balloonists in town — nearly 100 balloons for the anniversary year! — and many who came early for the Balloon Gala on Wednesday, Sept. 20, expect to see balloons in the air, mornings and evenings, even when officlal flights aren’t scheduled. The festival provides free propane and encourages the pilots to use it and fly, weather permitting.

Bring a camera. Or be sure you phone is charged! Think you caught “the” great shot? Enter the annual Balloon Festival Photo contest.

Thursday is unofficial ‘Locals Day’ at Crandall Park. Everyone is there! Even with just 10 balloons this year, it’s elevating. And seriously, leave your dogs home.

Thursday starts with a parade/procession of balloonists, bagpipes and others on Glen Street, starting from downtown at 4 p.m. Stick around at Crandall: All of Thursday’s events take place at the park this year including the after-party; there’s no downtown party or car show.

No Sunday afternoon planned at Crandall this year, either. With all the extra goings-on for the 50th anniversary, they decided they’d be too exhausted.

