Car show weekend

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

It’s “Vroom” time.

The Albany Rods & Kustoms Club’s 34th annual Adirondack Nationals car show returns to Lake George Village this weekend, while the Adirondack Corvette Club’s annual VetteFest is back in downtown Glens Falls.

1,500 colorful, souped up, reconditioned hot rods, classic and antique cars from 1979 or earlier are signed up for the Adirondack Nationals Muscle Car Show, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 5-8.

The centerpiece car show and base of action is the Fort William Henry, with additional offerings at the Festival Commons in Charles R. Wood Park.

Spectator gates are open on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. The main “Show and Shine” display days are Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifty judges’ favorites are invited to stay for the Winner’s Circle show, Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Spectator admission is $20, good for the whole weekend. Admission is free for children ages 12 and younger.

Friday and Saturday, from 7 to 10 p.m. registered vehicles will be “Cruisin’ on Canada Street.” Spectators should arrive early to park and settle in before the roads close. Many bring lawn chairs. Expect traffic delays afterwards.

The route takes the hot rods on both Beach Road and Canada Street, touring from Million Dollar Beach to Lake George High School. Fireworks follow Saturday’s cruise, at 10 p.m.

Meet celebrity guest Javier ‘Shorty’ Ponce from the TV show Shorty’s Dream Shop in the Fort’s Carriage House on Friday and Saturday 10 to noon and 1 to 4.

Also: Vendors all day on Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Women’s Oasis vendors at the Fort William Henry, DJ music, live broadcast by WCKM Radio on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon, 50/50 contests.

Charity recipient is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Last minute hopes to register your own “Kustom” car? Check the Website for info about on-the-spot last-chance entries, in case of cancellations.

Info: 380-1874. Details and full sched- ule: adirondacknationals.com.

For day-use parking: Use the ParkMobile app to pay for metered parking. The Village suggests downloading the app before entering the Village, as cell service can be “spotty,” they say.

Week-long parking passes are available at Lake George Village Hall during business hours. Cost: $150 for passenger vehicles, $500 for vehicles requiring more than one space. No trailers on Canada Street. Park trailers at the Lake George Rec Center, $25.

Vette Fest in Glens Falls, Sunday show

The 32nd Adirondack VetteFest returns to its home base at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 6-8. The centerpiece Shine and Show Car Show is Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Maple Street between City Park and The Q. It’s free. The public is welcome.

Music all day is by Jason Irwin of 93 FM WSC The Legend, with a live radio broadcast with Dan Miner and Pete Cloutier of WCKM 98.5 FM from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories at this informal “relaxed” display. Admission is free for spectators.

Corvette entry is $20, $70 for weekend.

Entries are still welcome — for the full weekend, including banquets, parties and road rally tours on Friday and Saturday — or just for the Sunday car show.

Find details and registration forms online at adirondackcorvettes.com, or call Bill Riddervold at 527-3329.

Proceeds from raffles and 50-50s benefit Operation Santa Claus, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, and Operation At Ease pairing rescued shelter dogs with veterans battling PTSD.

