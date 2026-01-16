Brock faults Beaty attack on Board

Dear Mark,

Doug Beaty makes a lot of noise, but he doesn’t make a lot of sense. [Letter, ‘Doug Beaty returns to Warren Co. Board; 13 spending cuts he seeks,’ Dec. 30 Chronicle]

If you look at the rankings of counties in New York State, you will find that Warren County is 55th out of 62 counties for all property taxes (US Housing Data.com). It is also second from the bottom in sales tax at 7% (from research I did a year ago).

Considering the mandates New York State puts on counties, these numbers are remarkable. So why is Mr. Beaty making it sound as if the Supervisors don’t care about taxes. Based on my experience, the Supervisors are extremely concerned.

One of the evils of populism is that some politicians hear what certain voters say, and instead of using their knowledge to inform them of the facts, they use their dissatisfaction to get votes. This is Doug. He loves the limelight, while not realizing his populism comes at a price. Instead of using persuasion to get what he wants, his attitude alienates and deters.

Creative policymaking comes from working with people. Doug can’t do that because his agenda is extreme. Does he think that most of his proposals will be enacted? Supervisors don’t put their salaries ahead of policy, but I am sure they resent having someone make it sound as if they do.

Moreover, among the cuts to the budget, Doug never mentions his salary. So, if Doug wants to prove his word is as good as his actions, why doesn’t he work for free during whatever time he is as the County? That would certainly make him more than a loudmouth in Supervisors’ eyes, and he might get some of his proposals enacted.

— Jim Brock

Retired Glens Falls Supervisor

