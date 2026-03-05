BREAKING: Six Flags sells The Great Escape

Six Flags has entered into a “definitive agreement” to sell its Great Escape amusement park in Queensbury to Kansas City based EPR Properties, Six Flags announced.

The company is also selling six other parks across the U.S. and Canada to EPR.

The Great Escape will continue “normal operations” through the 2026 season, with EPR retaining the right to use the Six Flags brand through 2026.

All 2026 season passes and active memberships will be honored throughout 2026, including multi‑park access.

“This step allows us to concentrate on the Six Flags parks with the greatest potential for innovation, expansion, and elevated guest experiences,” Six Flags’ statement said.

It said EPR Properties will partner with “experienced operator” Enchanted Parks “to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.”

“We are confident in the future of these parks under the care of EPR and its operating partners, who have strong experience managing parks of this scale,” the Six Flags statement said. “At the same time, this decision allows Six Flags to invest more deeply in the parks with the greatest opportunity for growth and innovation.”