‘Bowled,’ Acai franchise, to Glens Falls

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Chief Operating Officer

Acai bowl franchise Bowled is coming to downtown Glens Falls.

Kim Marro-Borysewicz told The Chronicle that she and partners Stephen and Michelle Christian will open the location at 140 Glen Street, across the hall from Kru Coffee.

Bowled markets itself as a “A Healthy Alternative to Fast Food.”

Its main offerings are acai, salad, & grain bowls and smoothies.

Acai is a South American berry said to have health benefits.

The location will be open in “two to three months,” co-founder Roberto Sgueglia told The Chronicle. Construction is underway.

The location will be small — takeout only, with a few tables for dine-in.

Mr. Sgueglia said this is the third location for this ownership group, already operating one in Amsterdam with an agreement to open another elsewhere.

Bowled was founded, “believe it or not, in Schenectady, New York,” Mr. Sgueglia said.

Ten locations are “fully open, and then we have 27 fully signed on,” he said. They range from New York and Pennsylvania down to South Carolina and Florida.

The company has expanded rapidly.

“Just filling a void in the market,” Mr. Sgueglia said.

He said most acai shops only do bowls and smoothies, while other places only do salads and grain bowls.

“We’ve taken both those concepts and put it all in one. And I think that’s been a hit for a lot of people,” he said.

“We really focus on our ingredients,” Mr. Sgueglia added. “Keeping the cost as good as possible.”

Salads start at $7.95, with around $3–$4 dollars per topping, like chicken or tri-tip sirloin.

Their big focus? “Expansion,” Mr. Sgueglia said. “We’re definitely looking to get to warmer climates sooner than later, just because a cold acai bowls sometimes obviously take a hit.”

“We are pushing to expand this company as quickly as possible,” he said.

