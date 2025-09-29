Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Bonacio to break ground Oct. 15 on South St. Phase 2

Work is now underway on Phase 2 of Bonacio Construction’s South and Elm Street projects in downtown Glens Falls.

The official groundbreaking is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. project manager Steve Licciardi tells The Chronicle.

Construction underway, groundbreaking in October, Phase 2 of Bonacio Construction’s South and Elm Street projects in Glens Falls. Chronicle photo/Cathy DeDe
Bonacio says on its Website that Phase 2, known as South Street Apartments, will include a five-story building housing 70 mixed-income apartments — 49 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom.

Eleven apartments are reserved for individuals with special needs, with support services provided by Community, Work & Independence.
The South Street facing “wing” includes commercial space on the first floor.

Much of Phase 2 is on the site of the former Glens Falls Farmers’ Market pavilion. The market has since moved up South Street to the new City-owned “Ed” Market Center building. — Cathy DeDe

Generated image of Phase 2, 70 apartments facing South Street and Elm Street, curved around the former Sandy’s Clam Bar. Bonacio web image

