Body found in clothing drop box after fire; behind Talk of the Town

BREAKING: Zander Frost reports: A body was found in a burning clothes donation dumpster behind Talk of the Town restaurant in Glens Falls early Thursday morning at around 2:30 a.m.

Glens Falls Police Department Detective Seth French told The Chronicle, “Our patrols saw a dumpster that appeared to be on fire, they responded with fire department. Fire was put out, and then upon opening the dumpster, there was a person found in there.”

Detective French confirmed to The Chronicle that the body showed damage from the fire. “There was… an element of injury by fire. Whether it was cause of death we are still determining, but there was fire related injuries.”

Glens Falls Police were not yet ready to share any identifying information.

The Chronicle will update with more information as it becomes available.