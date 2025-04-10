Bill Collins gets Conservative line

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe reports: Incumbent Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins will have the Conservative party line in the November general election, according to Warren County Board of Elections documents provided in response to a Chronicle inquiry.

Mr. Collins and Ward 3 Councilperson Diana Palmer will vie on June 24 for the Democratic nomination for Mayor.

No Republican or Working Families Party candidate is on the ballot for Mayor, according to the Board of Elections documents.

Any candidates can still also seek independent ballot lines. The first day for signing independent nominating petitions is this Tuesday, April 15. Filing dates are May 20 to 27.

Mayor Collins and Councilmember Palmer participated in a roundtable discussion emceed by Jesse Jackson of Look TV, Wednesday night at the Wood Theater. He said it will be broadcast “repeatedly” leading up to the election.

Mark Frost Photo: Candidates Bill Collins and Diana Palmer with Jesse Jackson