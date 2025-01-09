Ben Lapham says he’ll run for Councilman-at-Large

Glens Falls Ward 4 Councilman Ben Lapham let fly Tuesday night on Facebook with criticism of Mayor Bill Collins and Councilman-at-Large Jim Clark that concluded with Mr. Lapham declaring he’ll challenge Mr. Clark in this year’s election.
Here’s some of what he wrote: “Mayor Collins, I think you misrepresent me in saying Diana [Palmer] was alone with her concerns with the budget. I feel it was obscenely reckless for you to put forth a budget with a deficit of $3m and ask for a zero increase in taxes. The council and department heads whittled it back a million dollars.
You with absolutely nothing to show for it other than a recurring budget bet with council at large Clark said, trust me, you will have money to add to the general fund. You and the council at large have been violating the budget process like this every year which is why I not only support Council member Palmer but will challenge council at large Clark in the election. Glens Falls deserves better than the past 11 years of both of you.”
We’ll welcome rebuttal comment from Mayor Collins and Councilman-at-Large Clark for next issue.