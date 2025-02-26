Basil & Wick’s in North Creek to close

The Chronicle’s Zander Frost reports: Basil & Wick’s in North Creek said it will close its doors on Sunday, March 31, after more than 14 years in business.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closing of Basil & Wick’s,” said owner Jane Peter.

She said Executive Chef Billy Trudsoe “is leaving to concentrate his efforts on his business Lizzie Keays” in Warrensburg.

“Along with the departure of some of his kitchen ‘team’ [it] creates a hole in the company that would not be easily filled.

“So, I have decided this is a good time to retire — some might say I’m overdue!”

She told The Chronicle, “I’m sad for North Creek and sad for my great staff.”

She told them, “Of course, my biggest concern is all of you! I realize this is a life altering announcement and I will try to provide everyone with all the information and support available.”

Jane wrote in a press release, “I would like to thank the best staff in the Adirondack Park; the many, many customers whose support and encouragement have kept my doors open for 14+ years and the community I love — you will all be missed beyond measure!”