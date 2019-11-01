Author talks & more at the Chronicle Book Fair, Sunday!

In the Warren Room

Carl Heilman Adirondack Slide Show — 11 a.m.-noon: Multi-media program by the Adirondack photographer showcases favorite places in the Adirondacks, scenes from the Blue Ridge Mountains, and time-lapse excerpts from his 12-month shoot of Giant Mountain.

Molly McMaster Morgoslepov— Noon-1 p.m.: Twenty years after she was diagnosed with colon cancer at 23, Molly has published a memoir about her experience, including her crazy, sexy, funny promotions to raise awareness — from roller blading across the country to manufacturing a larger-than-life crawl-through colon that was featured on The Today Show. Her book is called One Drop of Rain: Creating a Wave of Colon Cancer Awareness.

Ginger Henry: Lake George Reflections — 1-2 p.m.: The fascinating story of how Ginger met Frank Leonbruno, and how they collaborated on a series of columns in The Chronicle, based on his vast knowledge of the Lake George Islands, that eventually became the popular book.

Christopher Baldwin: Glens Falls, a Graphic Portrait — 2-3 p.m.: Artist and cartoonist Christopher Baldwin lived in Glens Falls for a brief couple of years and quickly immersed himself in the area arts scene. This is his graphic “novel” of sorts, a portrait in cartoons of the history and arts of Glens Falls, created via interviews with area organizations and funded through a NYSCA grant administered by LARAC. See an exhibit from the book in Crandall Public Library.

In the Albany Room

Troy Book Makers: Introduction to Publishing — 11 a.m.-noon: Talk and Q&A “for folks who aren’t sure what to do with their manuscripts.” Troy Book Makers helps self-publishing authors with design, layout, copywriting, proofing, ISBN and printing, “everything from cover to cover.”

Panel talk: How I Got Published — Noon-1 p.m.: Go the traditional route or self-publish? Publishers and guest authors share their stories, tips, warnings, experiences, and resources. For published writers, and those hoping to put out a book. On the panel: 518 Publishers, Zack Richards, Ginger Henry (two books, 20 years apart!) Prof. Twitty Styles, Keith Willis and Adelia Moore.

Jacopo della Quercia (Giacomo Calabria): Writing MacTrump— 1-1:30 p.m.: Educator, essayist, novelist, historian on his new satirical work, MacTrump, which he describes as “A Shakespearean Tragicomedy of the Trump Administration.”

Adelia Moore: Being the Grownup — 1:30-2 p.m. “Love, Limits, and the Natural Authority of Parenthood.” Clinical psychologist discusses the challenges of being the grownup children need. “From screen time to mealtime to bedtime, it is hard to be in charge. But it is crucial to the healthy functioning of family life.”

Edward Liu: The More We Become — 2-2:30 p.m. Spiritual growth and self-help talk on how to improve ourselves and make our world a better place.

Lise Fuller: Introduction to Herbal Medicine — 2:30-3 p.m. Author of the self-help book Get Well, Be Well, Stay Well.

In the Saratoga Room

Children’s Storytime! — 11 a.m.-noon: Kris Nusskern (Usborne Books), Jacqueline Touba (Founder of the World Awareness Children’s Museum now creates coloring books of clothing and dance from around the world), Michael Kennedy (Billie’s Vacation) and Jessica Kane (A Book of Hearts, The Butterfly Who Was Afraid to Fly and other titles).

Why Poetry Matters — Noon-1 p.m.: Panel talk by Jackie Craven, David Graham, Kathleen McCoy and Barbara Ungar. More poets and poetry appreciators welcome!

Children’s author-illustrator Kristen Balouch: Picture Books & Visual Storytelling. — 1-1:30 p.m. Based in Hague and Brooklyn, N.Y., she has nearly a dozens children’s books and board books that have been recognized by the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation, among others. She has collaborated with the New York Times, licensing partners, fabric manufacturers and others, and is founder of the Little Blue Mushroom Literary Agency.

Also: ‘5-minute readings’

Humor and Fun Stuff — 1:30-2 p.m. Five Minute Readings! Pauline Bartel on Clark Gable and why he didn’t want the part of Rhett Butler; Jeff Bigelow on Emerson’s Adirondack Secret (DaVinci Code meets the Adirondacks); Larry Dudley New York Station (political espionage thriller), Jacopo della Quercia, writer’s choice satire.

Memoir, poetry and inspiration — 2-2:30 p.m. Five Minute Readings! Esma Ashraf poetry, Eric Mondschein memoir, Merilee Koss inspirational, Wanda Burch healing and history, Theresa Gil on women’s issues.

Romance, Fantasy and Fun — 2:30-3 p.m. Five minute readings! Dawn LaJeunesse, Morgan Malone, Lucinda Race, Keith Willis and Ginger Henry Kuenzel.

