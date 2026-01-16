ATF season has Trevor Strader 1-man show

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 2026 season, announced at the sold-out Mamma Mia! Monday gala Jan. 12, will include a one-man show by Queensbury grad, now New York City actor, Trevor Strader about his true experience when he was trapped in a bus baggage compartment.

The season will also feature the Tony-winning Broadway musical Come From Away and the return of free children’s theater in Glens Falls City Park.

• June 17-28: JOB, by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Martha Banta. A routine job interview quickly becomes something far more dangerous. “Clever, suspenseful and unsettlingly funny.”

• June 29-July 2: Trapped, written and performed by Trevor Strader, directed by Martha Banta. Solo cabaret, “inspired by a completely true — and wildly unbelievable — misadventure. When Trevor tries to retrieve his umbrella and accidentally gets locked inside the luggage compartment under a Megabus as it takes off, he does what any reasonable person would do: panic, sing, overshare, and make a viral Tik Tok.” Performed in the Cabaret Theater.

• July 8-19: Mother. Daughter. Father. Son. by Douglas Lyons. “Deeply funny and human new play” by the writer of past ATF musical Beau. “When an aging mother moves in with her fiercely independent daughter, long-buried tensions surface, alongside unexpected friendships next door that complicate everything.”

• July 29-Aug. 7: Come From Away, book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein; directed by Catherine Doherty. “Joyful, fast-paced, foot-stomping Tony-winning musical that tells the true story of the passengers from 38 planes who found themselves grounded far from home in Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001 — and the people who welcomed them with open arms.”

• July 10-11 and 21-23: The Rainbow Fish, Marcus Pfister’s beloved children’s book, adapted for stage by Austin Zumbro. Free outdoor theatre for families, created and performed by ATF interns in Glens Falls City Park.

Tix: Subscriptions available now. Cost: $150 for three shows, $180 for four. Single tickets on sale May 1.

Info: 798-7479 or atf@atfestival.org.



Martha Banta teased at Monday’s Gala: “We have another production in the works that will be in the off season, in the fall, in a larger venue — and it may have to do with Ken Tingley,” the former Post Star editor and his play, The Last American Newspaper. ATF presented a reading of the work in progress last year.

