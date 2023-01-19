Monday, January 23, 2023

Armed robbery reported at exit 21 Mobil in Lake George last Thursday, 1/12

On January 12, 2023 at around 8:15pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated an armed robbery at the Xtra-Mart Mobil at 2398 St. Rt. 9N in Lake George, they said in a press release.

“A male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, displayed a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes. After which, he fled the scene in a vehicle,” said the release.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr told The Chronicle via text, “The investigation is ongoing, but it is safe to share that we have no concerns for public safety.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the investigation with assistance from the New York State Police.

They ask “if anyone has any information pertaining to the incident contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 518-743-2500 option (1) and ask for a member of the Criminal Investigations Unit.  If you wish to remain anonymous you can also leave a tip at 518-761-9800.”

