Another cannabis dispensary proposed in Downtown Glens falls

Chronicle Staff Writer Ben Westcott writes:

A proposal for a cannabis dispensary at the site of the current Pizza Hut on 12 Hudson Ave. in Glens Falls will go before the Glens Falls Planning Board on March 5.

Matthew Robinson of Troy “is seeking sketch plan review and approval” to open a cannabis dispensary called Legacy Dispensary at the site. Mr. Robinson is CEO of a Legacy Dispensary in Colonie that opened a storefront earlier this month after initially offering a delivery service.

On its website, Legacy Dispensary says “we curate an unparalleled selection of premium cannabis products to elevate your experience. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a curious explorer, our dispensary is your gateway to the finest cannabis offerings.”

“Explore our extensive range of meticulously sourced strains, expertly crafted edibles, and innovative accessories. At Legacy Dispensary, we’re more than just a store; we’re a community of enthusiasts dedicated to sharing the transformative power of cannabis,” it added.

Their cannabis offerings include Flower, Drinks, Edibles, Concentrates, and Vapes.

Submitted documents for the proposed Glens Falls location of Legacy Dispensary state that the total site area is 0.31 acres and anticipated construction time is 30 to 90 days.