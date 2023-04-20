Andy O’Rourke’s ‘All Abilities’ theater group lands at the Mall

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York is moving into the former Aeropostale store space at Aviation Mall, announced co-founders Andy O’Rourke and Theresa Kempf.



“It’s a big move,” said the 23-year-old Mr. O’Rourke. “I’m in shock even from when we signed the [1-year] lease. I didn’t think this would take off the ground so well when we started a year ago.”

Mr. O’Rourke is wheelchair-bound. He launched the theater group to serve “everyone — able-bodied, Glens Falls Community Theater, disabled, gay, trans, regular people.” The company’s tag line is “Where inclusivity and creativity meet.”

“We are ready to move in,” Mr. O’Rourke tells The Chronicle. “We’re just waiting for the Certificate of Occupancy.”

“We are looking for volunteers to help get it ready, and monetary, lumber and costume donations.”

Info: AllAbilitiesNY.com and Facebook.

“We are targeting early June for a grand opening event,” Mr. O’Rourke said. Auditions will take place in the fall.

Their first production, on April 26 and 27, 2024, at the Charles Wood Theater will be the musical Snoopy, based on Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts characters.

He said he chose Snoopy because “it was a cheap set, there’s room for adding extra people and it’s a good show for all bodies.” The signature song starts with the thought, “If just one person believes in you….” Mr. O’Rourke says, “That’s what we’re all about, one person trying to let disabled people and everyone be on stage and work with them.”

He said he will direct as the senior thesis of his Empire State College studies pursuing a theater degree with a concentration in arts management, directing and performing arts.

Mr. O’Rourke said he got interested in theater in 2019, his senior year at Glens Falls High School, while on the publicity team for the Drama Club production of Sister Act. He interned last summer with the Adirondack Theatre Festival, and this winter helped with the South High show Tuck Everlasting.

“I’ve been around the block,” he laughs.

