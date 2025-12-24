Amsterdam ends Glens Falls boys 56-game sectional record hoop win streak

The Chronicle’s Ben Westcott writes: Glens Falls boys basketball’s record breaking 56-game win streak came to an end with a 61-36 road loss to Amsterdam on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The streak, which included two undefeated seasons and two state championships, is a Section 2 record, section Boys Basketball Coordinator Will Ferguson told The Chronicle.

Glens Falls hadn’t lost a game since March 2023.

“Honestly, we did not think too much about the record until this year. The two previous years, we were playing for a much bigger prize,” Head Coach Rob Girard told The Chronicle.

“I think there was more conversation about the streak on the way home from Binghamton last year than there was at any other time.

“The kids of course are the biggest reason we won so many game —the time and effort they put in since they were in 7th grade, the sacrifice not only the kids made, but also the parents.”

Coach Girard said, “The old saying about it taking a whole village to accomplish something is so true in this case. We had a great group of kids, a great group of parents and a great community giving us all the support in the world.”

Amsterdam (4-0) plays in Class AA. The Black Bears (2-1) play in Class A.

