Alltown Fresh: ‘We’re trying to change the mindset of gas station food’

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Alltown Fresh, a gas station convenience market place and kitchen with a chef-driven menu that emphasizes fresh and local food options, opened on Route 9 (1401 Saratoga Road) in the Town of Moreau on Nov. 2, north of Northway Exit 17. It’s the former site of a Sunoco and XtraMart.

“It’s been awesome, it’s busy,” General Manager Holly Kitchen said. “But it’s great because we got to open when it’s offseason, because this is kind of considered seasonal because of where we’re located. So we get to meet all of the local people that are here and interact with them and learn who they are before the craziness of the summer happens, which is really great.”



Chef Paul Andrews said, “With it being the offseason we still jumped to a very big start. It was a lot busier than everybody was intending.”

The chef said, “We do as much as we can from scratch. We try to be as fresh and local as possible. We make our own dressing and crack our own eggs. We’re trying to change the mindset of gas station food.”

Territory Manager Christine Smith said, “They actually make everything back there,” referring to the food. The quality of the items is really good. When you take a look around the store, we sell fresh produce, the same produce that we use in the kitchen.”

Ms. Smith said, “It brings a different kind of convenience, when it comes to the fresh food and the different selection of products. So it’s kind of like reinventing the convenience aspect…

“For the vendors, we like to go local. We like to go small business and support communities.”

The first Alltown Fresh started up four years ago in Plymouth, Mass. This is store number 16, and the third in New York State, along with locations in Livingston and Schenectady.

She said Alltown Fresh is looking at Malta and Clifton Park for future locations.

The store offers made-to-order breakfast, lunch and snacks. To fuel vehicles as well as appetites, there are 12 gas pumps in front in addition to four electric vehicle charging stations and six more pumps for semi trucks in back.

