Air show eyed at County Airport

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

A private contractor is proposing an every-other-year air show starting in 2025 at Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

“I think it’s a great idea. It could be a huge boon,” Dan Bruno, the Glens Falls Ward 4 county supervisor who chairs the Facilities Committee, told The Chronicle.

“It would likely be on a weekend in late spring or early summer,” Mr. Bruno said.

He said his understanding is that the show would feature aerobatic performances, “like Blue Angels-type.”

Mr. Bruno said the promoter is “a reputable entity” that brought the idea to the Facilities Committee in February.

“They furnished a draft proposal and we marked it up with changes and asked them to come back,” he said.

“I don’t want to say too much yet,” Mr. Bruno said, as they await the response.

He said he believes the county would receive a percentage of the profits.

