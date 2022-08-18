Adk. Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury

Chronicle Staff Writer Zander Frost writes: Adirondack Winery on Tuesday officially debuted its $2.6-million tasting room on Big Bay Road, just east of Northway Exit 18. It offers an expanded wine making facility, patio seating, event space, Sunday brunch, and more.

Sasha Pardy, who co-owns the winery with her husband Mike, told The Chronicle, “This is exhilarating. It’s so wonderful to be able to finally say yes. It always sucks to say no to customers, like, oh, we can’t do this, we can’t do that.

“The fact that now people can enjoy a glass of wine, they can get a tour of the winery, they can have big groups and events here…we’ve been wanting to say yes to that for so long.”

Another plus? “It’s down the street from my house,” she joked. “

She said the new facility is also a boon to her staff, “they’ve been trying to make wine in the back of this small space for so long that like for them to finally have the space is wonderful.

What’s next? “We can triple our production here. So that means that we’ve got to sell a lot more wine,” she said. “We’re going to have to go into other states for wholesale. We hope to improve the Lake George location and expand on that.”

