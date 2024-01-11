A professional officiant’s wedding viewpoint

Valerie Epstein of North Country Nuptials in Glens Falls says she has officiated more than 300 weddings in the 8 years she’s been doing it professionally. She offers these thoughts and trends about the Ceremony — and touts what a professional officiant can provide.

Non-traditional ceremonies. This might include incorporating cultural elements such as a hand fasting (Celtic) or breaking of the wedding glass (Jewish).

Ceremonies that include children, with children from previous relationships, to acknowledge and celebrate not only the joining of two people, but also their newly blended family.

Including your pet. If the wedding venue allows it, your (well-behaved) pet can be an adorable addition.

Smaller weddings. More intimate ceremonies that include only family and/or their closest friends.

Destination weddings. The Adirondack Region offers so many options for stunning wedding locations.

Private vows. Some couples are opting to exchange their personal vows separately or during the first look rather than in front of guests. This is perfectly OK!

Members of the wedding party, traditionally “best man” or “maid of honor” are not limited by gender.

Open seating. Guests are not limited to a “groom’s side” or “bride’s side.”

Why go pro for the ceremony?

Ms. Epstein says, “A professional is an experienced public speaker and will take the time to ensure that your ceremony is expertly written and delivered.



“Your officiant will know how to effectively communicate with your other vendors to ensure that there is seamless coordination before, during, and after the ceremony.

“The officiant will assist with writing your vows, if needed.

“The legal paperwork will be correctly completed and filed with the appropriate clerk’s office.”

