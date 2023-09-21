50th Adirondack Balloon Festival: 97 balloons, 13 special shapes, 4 days of events

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

I Love New York anticipates as many as 200,000 people could attend the 50th anniversary Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sept. 21 to 24, Balloon Festival President Mark Donahue tells The Chronicle.

Last year, he estimated about 150,000 attended.

As always, admission to the Balloon Festival is “100% free,” notes committee member and organizer Erin Reid Coker.



Balloon events begin tonight, Thursday, in Glens Falls and continue at Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, through Sunday.

Some 97 hot air balloons are expected, Mr. Donahue said, including as many as 14 special shapes, “a record number” for the milestone event.

Thursday: Parade & Crandall Park

Today, Thursday, Sept. 21, kicks off with a 50th anniversary parade at 4 p.m. northbound on Glen Street from downtown Glens Falls to Crandall Park.

Led by Galloway Gaelic Pipe and Drum band, it will include balloon vehicles, classic cars and dignitaries. Note that streets remain open. Southbound traffic will continue, likely slowed. Northbound traffic will be behind the parade.

After the opening ceremony at 5 p.m. up to 10 hot air balloons will fly (weather permitting) — including the special shape Birthday Cake balloon.

There will be no after-party in downtown Glens Falls. This year the party will stay in Crandall Park. It will cut down on traffic, Mr. Donahue said. The party will run from 4 to 9 p.m.



Popular Celtic-Americana-rock band The McKrells will play during the opening launch from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Capital Region party band The Refrigerators, 7-9. There will be food vendors on site, some classic cars, and sales of official Balloon Festival clothing, pins, programs and other items.

Some balloons will remain after dark for tethered night glows during the party.

Friday afternoon at the airport

Activities move to the airport Friday afternoon and evening, with the full field of hot air balloons and special shapes.

Gates open at 3 p.m. for food vendors, children’s activities, community displays and Zonta’s Balloon Craft Show.



Balloons launch at about 5:30 p.m.

Music headliner is Pluck & Rail, a nationally touring prog-rock and “folkabilly” string band led by a duo of banjo and classically trained cello.

Sat.: Airport a.m., p.m. launches

Saturday at Warren County Airport starts with a new ‘Dawn Patrol’ launch at about 5:45 a.m. Weather permitting, five to 10 balloons will lift off in the dark. It’s described as “a Moonglow in the air.”

The regular flight of 90+ balloons and special shapes is at around 6:45 a.m, dependent on weather as all flights are.

Gates open “dark and early,” at 4:30 a.m. Plan your arrival to avoid being stuck on the tarmac or — worse — still in the car when the balloons launch.



Festivities go on all day on the tarmac.

At about 5:30 p.m. half the balloons will participate in the evening launch, and half staying for the 8 p.m. Moonglow.

Live music is by the Ryan Montbleau Band and local blues-bluegrass duo K&O Show — Keanen Stark and Orion Kribs.

Sunday: Morning launch only

Sunday morning will have the traditional “Mass Ascension” at the airport, when all the balloonists attempt to take off at the same time, in memory of longtime organizer Walter Griskot.

There is no scheduled Sunday afternoon event, as was in Crandall Park.

Already completed: Wednesday Gala

Events were to kick off Wednesday with a gala party and private moonglow at Hiland Park. As many as 600 people were expected to attend. It was the first paid Adirondack Balloon Fest event, ever, Mr. Donahue said — at $40 a person.

So many special shape balloons this year!

What’s said to be a record number — 14 special shaped ballooos — are expected at this year’s 50th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.



Watch the skies or tethered close to the ground for three flying penguins, a bathtub-friendly Rubber Duck, Simbala the lion, a cheetah, a flying watermelon, festival regulars “Sunny Boy” and the Snowman, a black koala, and a panther, plus a celebratory 50th anniversary Birthday Cake.

Also this year: A kid-friendly replica of the original Montgolfier hot air balloon, complete with flying sheep, duck and rooster. The animals are said to have been the passengers in the pioneering balloon demonstration by French brothers Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier, on September 19, 1783, according to Wikipedia.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved