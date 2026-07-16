3 Queensbury developments

Chronicle staff writer Ben Westcott writes: Three development proposals appear before the Queensbury Planning Board this month.

Saratoga Springs-based developer and Subway franchisee Russ Faden proposes demolishing an existing home and constructing a 3-story, 34-unit apartment complex on the corner of Pine and Main streets behind his existing retail plaza on Main. It’s a $4 million project.

Developer Tim Barber plans to construct an 80,000 sq. ft., one-story commercial office and warehouse multi-tenant building with a 49 space parking area at 41 Native Road, south of F.W. Webb. The $8 million project would expand Native Park, a commercial warehouse and manufacturing development.

In a separate project, Mr. Barber proposes demolishing an existing 2,027 sq. ft. building at 52 Van Dusen Road in Queensbury and constructing an 8,400 sq. ft. office and storage building for Queensbury-based Legacy Equipment. The $1.5 million project, with a projected time frame of 6 to 12 months, would include installation of specialized truck equipment and accessories.

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