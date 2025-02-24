2 Glens Falls assaults lead to arrests; YMCA, Morgan Ave.

The Glens Falls Police Department announced in a press release that it made a pair of arrests in connection to two separate alleged assaults this weekend. Both incidents, one at the Glens Falls YMCA and the other at 26 Morgan Avenue, left the victim seriously injured.

Police said in the release that on Sunday, Feb. 23 at around 11:50 a.m., they responded to the Glens Falls YMCA “for a fight in progress.”

“At the conclusion of an investigation on scene, Holden T. Sanders (20) was arrested. Mr. Sanders is accused of kicking the victim in the face, causing serious physical injury.”

The release said, “The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by the Glens Falls Fire Department to be treated for their injuries sustained from the incident.”

Mr. Sanders was charged with second degree assault. He was held pending arraignment in Warren County CAP Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

The other alleged assault occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 26 Morgan Ave.

“An investigation led to the arrest of Eric L. Larkin (62) who is accused of striking the victim over the head with a baton, causing serious physical injury,” the release said.

Mr. Larkin was charged with second degree assault and third degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was held pending arraignment in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, where he was then remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings.