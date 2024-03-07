2 Democrats to challenge Stefanik

By Maury Thompson, Special to The Chronicle

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge 21st District U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Local Democratic leaders call it a “longshot,” but too important to neglect.

Paula Collins, an accountant and lawyer who specializes in cannabis issues, is in the process of relocating from Manhattan to Canton to launch her campaign.

“She’s going in with her eyes open,” Washington County Democratic Chairman Alan Stern said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “…She just wants to get into the fight.”

The second candidate is Steve Holden of Camillus, west of Syracuse, who in 2022 was the Democratic candidate running against Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) in the 24th District. Rep. Tenney defeated Mr. Holden 182,053 (65.7%) to 95,028 (34.3%).

Mr. Holden has been laying groundwork for about eight months to challenge Rep. Stefanik.

Democratic committees in Warren and Washington Counties are both neutral in the contest, directing each campaign to organize its own nominating petition gathering process. Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said in a telephone interview Tuesday, “I would say, ‘We’re not really working with either campaign.’ If they both get on the ballot, we’ll have a primary.”

Rep. Stefanik is seeking her sixth consecutive two-year term in the House.

Jill Lochner of Greenfield is circulating nominating petitions to challenge her in a Republican primary.

