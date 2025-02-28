2 arrested in death of Corinth 3-yr-old

Samantha E. Dylewski (32) and Matthew J. Dylewski (33) of Corinth were charged Friday with five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death of a 3-year-old, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

A press release said police responded to a call that the youth was having difficulty breathing Wednesday at 8:36 p.m. on Main Street in Corinth. “The child was transported by Jessup’s Landing EMS to Saratoga Hospital where they were subsequently pronounced dead.”

Mr. and Mrs. Dylewski are accused “of knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of five children less than 17 years old,” the release said.

“They were arraigned in the Corinth Town Court…and released to pretrial services pending further proceedings.”

— Ben Westcott

