19 more apartments, commercial space proposed in Maple Street Building

FIRST IN THE CHRONICLE • Zander Frost reports: 19 apartments and additional commercial space have been proposed in the currently vacant building at Cooper and Maple streets in Glens Falls. It’s the latest in a series of apartment proposals on the east side of Glens Falls.

According to documents submitted to the Glens Falls Planning Board, Green Springs Capital Group, LLC is seeking to renovate the existing one- and three-level structure, and redesign of the associated parking areas at 178-180 Maple Street.

The plans cite a cost of $3.55-million with a six month construction time.

The commercial space will be located on the second level of the structure. Remaining areas on the second level, first and third levels will be occupied by the proposed apartment units.

The proposed apartment floor plans include “4 studio units, 11 one-bedroom units, 3 one-bedroom units with a den and 1 two-bedroom unit,” plus 19 parking spaces.

It says the building is approximately 21,215 square feet.

Project scope includes multiple renovation elements. Documents state the work involves “Clean/repair/restore and maintain all existing stone and brick masonry facades, roof planes.”

Additional work includes “Restoration of existing original windows/doors; replacement of inappropriate infill windows” and “Replacement of the two (2) existing garage doors with new roll-down garage doors with clear glass panels.”

The application also calls for “introduction of two (2) new ADA-compliant, cast-in-place concrete ramps at the east and north facades” and “strategic placement of new gooseneck fixtures and signage at facades for access, egress, orientation and safety.”

The project goes before the Planning Board next Wednesday, July 2.