19-0 Glens Falls boys basketball crushing foes; coach says they score like 2019 NYS title team

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

There are many markers of a successful team, and a 19-0 record is certainly one of them.

But what further sets the Glens Falls boys basketball team apart this season is that the Black Bears have won every game by 19 points or more. Its closest contest, on Dec. 28, was an 85-66 home win over Hoosick Falls.

Editor’s note: After this article was written, Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls 68-55 (13 point margin) on Tuesday, 1/30.

All this winning has Head Coach Rob Girard comparing his 2023-24 team to other great Glens Falls teams he’s coached, including the one that won it all in 2019 with a 29-1 record.

“This team, as far as five scorers, is probably just as good as that state championship team,” Coach Girard said.

They’re focused on keeping their edge despite their run of lopsided victories.

“When you get into the end of December and January, it becomes like a grind, and you can see it in the kids,” Girard said. “But they have answered the bell every day. What we’ve kind of been chirping to them is you can’t get bored, you’ve got to stay interested, and they’re doing that. That’s what’s really impressive.”

A trio of juniors lead the scoring. Guard/forward Kellen Driscoll leads the team with 22.3 points, 6.4 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game. Guard Brody Holcomb averages 17.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. Point guard Oscar Lilac averages 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Down low, 6’5” senior small forward Cooper Nadler has 12.2 points, 1.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

It helps that all of these impact players are upper classmen. When asked the key to his team’s success, Girard points to “their know-how and maturity.”

Driscoll says, “We’re trying to play fast and score, and make the other team make mistakes. We all play together and share the ball really well.”

Holcomb emphasized unselfishness. “We’re always trying to make the extra pass and get the best shot we can every time down the court,” he said.

Perhaps that team mentality comes from how close-knit this group is. “We’re super lucky,” Nadler said. “We’ve been together for at least two years now, and on and off the court we’re all just best friends. That helps on the court, when we’re connected. If we stay together, we know that we can beat anyone on the court.”

The Black Bears have a swagger about them.

“Going into the season we knew we could go undefeated,” Nadler said.

But they’re careful not to get too far ahead of themselves.

“We have to respect every opponent, and we have to make sure that we don’t overlook anybody,” Coach Girard said. “This group comes ready every day and practices well.”

Significant tests lie ahead in the Black Bears’ quest to become a championship team. Catholic Central beat them in the Section 2 title game last year, and Girard says “they pretty much have everybody back.” He said Lansingburgh also “has a really strong team.”

Setting his sights on the future, the coach said, “A Section 2 title would be great. After that everything’s gravy. If we play to our potential and do what we’re supposed to do, I think our chances are really good.”

Lilac agrees, “The main goal is to make it to the Civic Center and win the sectional finals, which we lost last year. That’s been in the back of our minds since last year. How I think we can get there is to keep working and pushing each other and never take a game for granted.”

