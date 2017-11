Election Results issue | Chronicle Book Fair success. Chris Gibson pushes drastic change. The miracle …

Election Results issue | Chronicle Book Fair success. Chris Gibson pushes drastic change. The miracle return of the missing cat, Tom. Symphony & soloist: Stupendous. 4 local teams seek state titles. Work proceeds on 5 Culvert Street. Bed tax clash. Max in Europe. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.