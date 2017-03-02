Student chairs: What Marathon means to me

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The student co-chairs of the 40th annual South High Marathon …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The student co-chairs of the 40th annual South High Marathon Dance are: Jason Connolly, Trinity Hallenbeck, Gabrielle Kreppein, Kevin Middleton, Allie Myott, Schylar Scacchetti, Emily Scarincio, Morgan Smith, Matt Steves, Aidan Stewart and Jessie Stewart.

All are seniors except sophomore Allie Myott and junior Morgan Smith.

Morgan says of the Marathon Dance, “I have never experienced something so amazing. It’s probably better than Christmas. We get to help so many people while having the best time of our lives.”

“Marathon changes how we look at things,” said Trinity Hallenbeck. “It opens you up to be more understanding and compassionate.

“No school could ever have taught me what Marathon has taught me.”

Kevin Middleton said, “It also breaks the social norms of stereotypes. The weekend of the marathon dance, there are no cliques. Everyone is family.”

Matt Steves said Marathon “shows that people our age care and are willing to help, and the community as a whole comes together to help. Most students don’t get the opportunity to be on a team. Marathon allows everyone to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

“There’s nothing better than putting someone else before yourself,” said Gabrielle Kreppein.

“It’s not about the money. It really isn’t,” said Emily Scarincio. “A lot of times for the recipients…it’s about emotional support and being a part of such an amazing event.”

She said recipients thank the dancers for changing their lives, but “in a sense, they are changing our lives. We appreciate things more. We don’t take things for granted.” She said getting to know recipients and their families “makes you aware of how lucky you are. It makes you feel great that you can help so many people.”

Jason Connolly said the dance “brings the entire community together to work toward one goal, and that is to help others. Giving back through Marathon is unlike anything in the world.”

Jessie Stewart said, “The recipients keep everyone going. When we get tired, all we have to do it see them. Thinking about helping other people keeps you going.”

Aidan Stewart said, “Growing up, some of us never grasp what it’s like to not have everything we need. Doing this helps us truly understand what it means to be in need.”

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.