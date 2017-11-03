Rodeo weekend at Cool Arena

The 27th annual Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo rides into downtown Glens Falls on Friday and …

The 27th annual Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo rides into downtown Glens Falls on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at 7:30 p.m. each night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tix: $16-$18, $10 youths, $30 VIP. Proceeds benefit local children’s charities. Box office: 855-432-2849.

It’s a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event featuring top national and regional competitors in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Special guests are announcer Roger Mooney and rodeo clown Tim Lepard.

A Round-Up Party in Heritage Hall, with meet-and-greet, music and refreshments, follows the action each night.

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.