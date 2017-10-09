Porreca closes Chicken Shack, expands Raúl’s into its space

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

“The Chicken Shack is doing okay, but the smart money is on Raúl’s,” owner Russ Porreca said Monday.

He’s closing the Chicken Shack at 162 Glen Street and expanding into that space his thriving Raúl’s Mexican Grill next door.

“We don’t have enough seating for Raúl’s,” Mr. Porreca told The Chronicle.

“We need more space. We’re turning people away. The Chicken Shack space will essentially become extra seating for Raúl’s.”

He said Raúl’s will expand from 2,200 square feet to nearly 3,000 square feet.

“And we’re going to make a walk-through right where the cabinet is in Raúl’s. It was meant to be.”

Raúl’s started in the narrow Chicken Shack space, then moved into the much larger former Rare Earth Wine Bar space, in January 2016. The Chicken Shack opened in September 2016.

Mr. Porreca said he still has 15 months to go on his lease of both spaces, with a three-year option starting on Jan. 1, 2019.

Andy McMahon owns the building.

