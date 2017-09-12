Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Home » Chronicle Front Page » Our Sept. 7 issue

Our Sept. 7 issue

September 7, 2017 in Chronicle Front Page

Fall Wedding Issue Car Show weekend in Lake George. A Lake George romance. Kris Duffy and new N-STEM building. Adk. Music Fest promoter is a happy guy. Park Commission says it will fix Sandy Bay buoys. 21st District Congressional candidate forum. Hayes brothers propose 6 apartments on old Abbott’s Pharmacy parcel. Washington County Cheese Tour this weekend. LARAC’s Adk. chair auction is Sept. 14. Sandy Hill Days Friday and Saturday in Hudson Falls. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.

Chronicle

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!