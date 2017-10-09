Our October 5 issue

Columbus Day Weekend | Dave Strader. Beef Jerky Outlet sizzles. Taste results soar. Can Finkle …

Columbus Day Weekend | Dave Strader. Beef Jerky Outlet sizzles. Taste results soar. Can Finkle Brook delta on Lake George be saved? Chris Gibson’s book published; set for Chronicle Book Fair on Nov. 5. Chicken Shack closes, Raul’s expands. Peter Mahovlich dined with Vladimir Putin last month. Raccoon attacks woman in Queensbury, get rabies shots as precaution. Max in Siberia. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.