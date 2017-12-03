Our November 30 issue

Home for the Holidays! | Festival of Trees this weekend. House tour in Glens Falls …

Home for the Holidays! | Festival of Trees this weekend. House tour in Glens Falls & Queensbury. Mike Grasso’s side of the story. Cumberland Farms eyes intersection north of outlets for new store. Some good numbers for Cool Arena. 29th Christmas in Warrensburgh Friday – Sunday. Adirondack Voices holiday concert on Dec. 5. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.