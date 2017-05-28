Our May 25 issue

Big Memorial Day issue BIG 56 pages! Whitehall’s Lexy Brooks is ‘Young Woman’ on go. …

Big Memorial Day issue BIG 56 pages! Whitehall’s Lexy Brooks is ‘Young Woman’ on go. Local kids soar at Proctor, win musical awards. Mayor Diamond throws Post-Star weekly back on their driveway. Elvis Fest starts next Wednesday. Lake George Tiki Tours gets 1-year trial. Park Commission also OKs jet ski tours at Twin Birches. Brad Paisley selfie at SPAC. Fort Edward’s Canal Street Marketplace. Memorial Day Parade schedule. More Max in India. Adirondack Wine & Food Fest set for June24 & 25. Ben Osborn’s family carries on his caring. ‘Redneck Golf’ in Kingsbury. Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

