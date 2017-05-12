Our May 11 issue

Mother’s Day issue Alex West found guilty. Free NY camping for beginners, including tent! DEC …

Mother’s Day issue Alex West found guilty. Free NY camping for beginners, including tent! DEC plans light flashes to limit bird at Million Dollar Beach. Mountain Mayhem soccer: It’s big! Morgan & Co. plans courtyard dining out front. School board and budget votes Tuesday, May 16. BOCES success: Machine tool course. ‘Bonnie & Clyde’s Gourmet on the Run’ take-out eatery coming to Hudson Falls. ‘Raise the Rink’ effort to hep buy Adk. Thunder Friday, June 2. Max in India: 110 degrees. Threat to hemloks, Adk. Museum now Adk. Experience. Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

