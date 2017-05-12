Friday, May 12, 2017
Home » Chronicle Front Page » Our May 11 issue

Our May 11 issue

May 11, 2017 in Chronicle Front Page

Mother’s Day issue Alex West found guilty. Free NY camping for beginners, including tent! DEC plans light flashes to limit bird at Million Dollar Beach. Mountain Mayhem soccer: It’s big! Morgan & Co. plans courtyard dining out front. School board and budget votes Tuesday, May 16. BOCES success: Machine tool course. ‘Bonnie & Clyde’s Gourmet on the Run’ take-out eatery coming to Hudson Falls. ‘Raise the Rink’ effort to hep buy Adk. Thunder Friday, June 2. Max in India: 110 degrees. Threat to hemloks, Adk. Museum now Adk. Experience. Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.

Chronicle

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!