Our July 6 issue

Summer Home issue The end of Log Bay Day. 100th year of Kellogg Karpet. …

Summer Home issue The end of Log Bay Day. 100th year of Kellogg Karpet. Daughters of Charley Wood, Paul Newman celebrated Double H’s 25th anniversary. Rich Ortiz bags big bass for magazine cover. Santa’s Workshop tour. Nordesee car show this weekend in Lake George. Adirondack Loon census is July 15. 53 Staple Street went from foreclosure to total rehab. Fort Ann summer concert series on Mondays. Adirondack Audio & Video open satellites in NYC & Stratton, VT. Nick DiNicolas connection to golf’s Ben Hogan. Lots of real estate listings…Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.



